Bridgeport’s Ten20 restaurant/lounge to temporarily close

Ten20, a popular Caribbean fusion restaurant/lounge in Bridgeport, has issued a statement that it will be temporarily closing in January.

The Ten20 management announced on its social media pages that they “will not be renewing its lease for the upcoming year 2023.” The venue at 1450 Barnum Ave. opened in 2019 and has scheduled its last event for Jan. 3.

“There are many options in this city but you continue to choose to dine, lounge and party with us and we appreciate you all!” the social media statement said, adding that a new location in downtown Bridgeport would be coming soon.