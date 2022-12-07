Award-winning Chef Gabriel Kreuther to offer Ocean House holiday event

For those looking to enjoy a fine-dining experience over the holiday season, the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, will be offering a two-night culinary event at its Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond Coast restaurant prepared by Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-Winning Chef Gabriel Kreuther.

The event takes place on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 and features a seven-course menu diver scallops and tuna tartare seasoned with Osetra caviar; roasted button mushroom soup with sweetbread and black truffle toast; sturgeon and sauerkraut tart with Royal Kaluga caviar; chorizo crusted Atlantic cod; and hay smoked duck breast. To finish, dessert offerings include Alsatian floating island, petit fours and chocolates, for which Chef Gabriel is internationally known.

“This collaboration with Chef Gabriel makes the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays even more special at Ocean House,” said Ocean House Collection President and Managing Director Dant Hirsch. “We are delighted to showcase Chef Gabriel’s extraordinary talents and offer this one-of-a-kind culinary experience at Coast.”

Special overnight packages at Ocean House are available with this event, and the seven-course menu is priced at $255 plus tax and gratuity, with an optional wine pairing also at $255. For more information, visit OceanHouseEvents.com.



Photo of Gabriel Kreuther courtesy of Ocean House