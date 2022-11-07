Wilton office property sold to NYC real estate investment firm

The Wilton office property 40 Danbury Road was sold to Danbury Holdings DE LLC, an entity managed by the New York City-based real estate investment group Northpath Investments.

The acquisition is Northpath’s first office acquisition in Fairfield County; the purchase price was not disclosed.

The property is a 161,222 -square-foot, LEED Gold certified office building based directly on Route 7. The property is 42% leased and is located within a four-building office park.

CBRE Institutional Properties procured the buyer and represented the seller, Wilton 40/60 LLC.