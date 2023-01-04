Westfield Trumbull mall is sold

The Westfield Trumbull mall has been sold as part of a two-property portfolio for $196 million.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announced the Trumbull-based property and another shopping center – Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore, New York – was acquired by an unnamed commercial real estate investment firm. Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro issued a statement saying she was informed of the new owner’s identity by URW, but did not publicly release the company’s name.

The 125,000-square-foot Westfield Trumbull opened in 1964 as Connecticut’s first enclosed mall and is 85% leased. It was purchased in 1977 by The Westfield Group, an Australian mall operator, which was acquired in December 2017 by the French company Unibail.