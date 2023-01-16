Home Fairfield Trumbull office building sells for $1.93M

Trumbull office building sells for $1.93M

By
Phil Hall
-

The three-story office building at 4154 Madison Ave. in Trumbull has sold for $1.93 million.

The 18,000-square-foot building was built in 1985 and is on a 1.03-acre parcel adjacent to the Westfield Trumbull mall. Keller Williams represented the buyer, Turkey Point Properties LLC, and Angel Commercial LLC of Southport seller Professional Offices of Trumbull Inc.

“The property is primarily occupied by allied health professionals and has been well maintained by the seller; however, it has a 35% vacancy rate,” said Eva Kornreich, vice president with Angel Commercial. “It is notable that based on the current net operating income the cap rate for this deal was 4.4%, representing a low-risk, high-value property which is most likely a reflection of the property’s excellent location.”

Previous articleMaritime Aquarium in Norwalk to host ‘Teacher Appreciation Weekend’
Next articleFree virtual webinar to discuss traumatic brain injuries in children
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here