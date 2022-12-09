Toll Brothers announces opening of Beacon community

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has announced the opening of Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, a new community of 93 luxury townhomes situated in Beacon.

Two model homes are currently under construction and scheduled to open in early 2023. The company is offering buyers a choice of seven two-story home designs with open floor plans and up to 2,585 square feet of luxury living space. Home prices start in the low $600,000s.

“Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we are known for,” said James Fitzpatrick, group president of Toll Brothers in New York. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our home buyers the best home designs in the most desirable locations.”