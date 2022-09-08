Sunnyfield Farms on the market for $65M

A 214-acre horse farm in Bedford that at one time was owned by Joan McIntosh, heir to the A&P supermarket chain fortune, has been listed for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty’s office in Greenwich. The asking price is reported as $65 million. The property currently is owned by members of the Nielsen family.

The farm has been operated as a thoroughbred horse breeding farm and competitive training site. Sotheby’s describes the farm as including seven barns with a total of 82 horse stalls along with indoor and outdoor riding rings, fields and a trail system. Horse training as well as rider training experts have been teaching at the farm.

There is a 3,864-square-foot house featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to Sotheby’s. The property carries an address of 787 S. Bedford Road in Bedford.

According to the Town of Bedford, Sunnyfield foals have gone on to run in the Kentucky Derby, and in the spring of 2017 the farm welcomed two foals sired by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.