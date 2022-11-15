Sun Life opens new Hartford office

The financial services company Sun Life (NYSE:SLF) held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 14 at One Financial Plaza, also known as “The Gold Building”, in Hartford to officially open its new office.

According to a press release from the company, the newly designed office “reflects the company’s approach to the future of work, which prioritizes group collaboration and event space in the office and allows employees to decide for themselves each day whether they will work from the office or home.”

The office accommodates up to 450 people and features a “Collaboration Arena” for groups to meet and share ideas, a “Library” for quiet heads-down work, and a “Village” for socializing. Employees have access to treadmill desks, a relaxation room, a “quiet” room for meditation or prayer, serene moss walls and a ping-pong table.

“Hartford continues to be a top market for talent in our industry, and we want to provide a modern, exciting place to work, even as employees choose when to use the office,” said Dr. Dan Fishbein, president of Sun Life U.S. “We want the office to be a magnet, not a mandate, where employees want to gather for team, project or client meetings. We’re excited for our employees to have a workspace that promotes both productivity and wellness, alongside direct access to downtown Hartford and all it has to offer.”