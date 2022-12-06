Success Systems signs lease at Norwalk’s MerrittView

Success Systems Inc., a provider of store automation solutions for independent retailers, has signed a lease for a 5,649-square-foot headquarters at MerrittView, 383 Main Ave. in Norwalk.

The company moved to MerrittView last year into a subleased office space. It was based at 200 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk since 2015, and was previously based in Stamford.

Choyce Peterson Inc. represented the company in the transaction and CBRE represented the landlord, GLIC Real Estate Holding LLC.