Stamford private equity firm AmCap acquires fifth Chicago-area shopping center

AmCap Inc., a Stamford-headquartered private equity real estate firm, has acquired Liberty Square, a 107,431 square-foot, high volume grocery-anchored, shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Wauconda, Illinois.

The acquisition price of the transaction was not disclosed. This is the fifth Chicago-area grocery-anchored property acquired by AmCap and its second transaction involving a joint venture with Encore Enterprises, a commercial real estate investment firm based in Dallas.

“Liberty Square continues AmCap’s mission of acquiring well-located properties with tenants that are essential businesses that serve daily needs, are internet resistant and are established members of their respective communities,” said Jake Bisenius, president and chief investment officer of AmCap. “Solid economic and demographic trends in the Chicago submarkets are supporting retail sales growth, we look forward to driving improvements within the portfolio to realize the full potential of the properties for the benefit of the tenants and residents, and to provide stable cash flows for our partners.”

