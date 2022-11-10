Sherman’s Fazzone & Harrison Realty merges into Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester has announced the merger of Sherman-based Fazzone & Harrison Realty LLC into its operations.

Brokers Kathy Fazzone and Kathleen Harrison and their team of sales associates represent the greater Candlewood Lake area. Fazzone and Harrison bring a combined 75 years of real estate experience to Coldwell Banker.

“Kathy and Kathleen’s sharp instincts, foresight and ability to anticipate market trends enable them to lead and create opportunities for buyers and sellers in an up, down, volatile or changing market. Being realistic, aggressive, understanding, persuasive and possessing a great sense of humor are a must, and Kathy and Kathleen embody these qualities,” said Joe Valvano, president of the Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut and Westchester County.

Photo courtesy of Fazzone & Harrison