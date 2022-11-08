Rye Brook multifamily development sells for $12.1M

The Pointe, a multifamily property located in Rye Brook, has sold for $12.1 million.

The property consists of 10 three-story, four-bedroom luxury townhomes built in 2016. The Pointe was acquired by a private investor from Bowman Avenue Property LLC. The CBRE team of Louis Zuckerman and Patrick Colwell coordinated the sale for The Pointe Development Group LLC and also procured the buyer.

“This multifamily asset is a rare and irreplaceable collection of large townhomes located on one tax lot,” said Zuckerman. “The buyer recognized the value in acquiring these unique single-family townhomes, which will continue to be in high demand in an area with strong tenant demographics and virtually no other similar options.”