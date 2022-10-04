Robert Martin Co. announces senior level promotions

Robert Martin Co., the Elmsford-based real estate firms, has promoted Jeremy Frank to chief operating officer and Chris Wallace to chief financial officer.

Frank started as an acquisitions analyst with the company in 2011 and was previously an investment sales broker with Itzhaki Properties in New York City. Wallace joined Robert Martin in 2009 as controller.

“We are pleased to make this announcement and recognize the roles Jeremy and Chris have played in our company’s success over the past several years,” said CEO Tim Jones and President Greg Berger in a press statement. “They have been executing tasks at the highest level for quite some time, so we are ensuring their titles better reflect current responsibilities and acknowledge their critical roles in helping shape the company’s future.”