Ridgefield mixed-use property sells for $3M

Phil Hall
The Ridgefield mixed-used property 20 West Lane has been sold for $3 million.

The property consists of two structures on a single 1.93-acre parcel: a six-bedroom and 3.5-bath single-family residence located at the rear of an award-winning farm-to-table restaurant previously known as “Bernard’s Restaurant and Sarah’s Wine Bar.”

Senior Associates Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright of Northeast Private Client Group, along with Senior Vice President of Investments Brad Balletto and Associate Patrick Hegarty, represented the seller, Sarah and Bernard Boiussou, and procured the buyers, Norwalk-based restaurateurs Dave Studwell and Rob Moss of Washington Prime and B.J. Lawless of BJ Ryan’s Restaurant Group.

“The new owners are a Norwalk-based group of restauranteurs who envision a modern, colonial farmhouse and elegant, yet rustic, wine bar offering New American cuisine as well as tributes to some of Bernard’s French classics,” said Edwards. “Additionally, the new restaurant will offer weddings, special events, and catering.”

