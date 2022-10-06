Ridgefield home of composer/lyricist Jim Steinman listed at $5.5M

The Ridgefield residence of the late Jim Steinman, the music legend who produced Meat Loaf’s iconic “Bat Out of Hell” album and composed classic songs including Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” has been listed for sale at $5.5 million.

The property at 22 Ketcham Road is situated on a 1.56-acre parcel, and the 6,183-square-foot residence was constructed in 1920 and features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Steinman, who passed away in April 2021, lived at the property for nearly 30 years and used its home studio to collaborate with world-acclaimed musicians and performers. Steinman’s estate the house’s contents to the next owner, including the piano on which Steinman composed.

William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing brokerage for the property.