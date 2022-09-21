Richard Haggerty named CEO at OneKey MLS

OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service for Westchester and the Hudson Valley plus Long Island and New York City, has promoted Richard Haggerty to CEO, effective Jan. 1. He will succeed Jim Speer, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Haggerty is the president and chief strategic growth officer at OneKey MLS and is also CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

“After completing a comprehensive search process for Jim’s replacement, we were pleased to have determined Richard to be the best individual to assume the leadership of OneKey MLS,” said Linda Lugo, chairwoman of the board of managers. “From its inception, Richard’s unwavering commitment to the success of our organization and his understanding of the vital role the MLS plays in real estate, makes him uniquely qualified to lead OneKey MLS through the next phase of our development that is centered around growth.”