Richard Gere offers land at his Bedford hotel for a 130-foot cell tower

Actor Richard Gere is offering to erect a 130-foot cellphone tower on the grounds of a Bedford hotel that he co-owns.

The Bedford Post Inn is owned by Gere and real estate developer Russell Hernandez, and the duo are proposing to have the cellphone tower on their 14-acre property. If the town approves the offer, the site would settle a lawsuit filed by Verizon after the Bedford Planning Board rejected two previous proposed sites. Verizon stated the tower was need to fill gaps in cell phone coverage, particularly with local first responders

But according to a New York Post report, some of the town’s residents are displeased with having a 130-foot tower in their town, and three households are seeking a pre-motion conference with a Southern District of New York judge to block the tower, its associated equipment and the planned construction of new access road across a hillside to accommodate the project.

Gere is not a Bedford resident – he lives in a $10 million, seven-bedroom estate in North Salem.



Photo: Montclair Film / Flickr Creative Commons