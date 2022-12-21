Home Latest News Richard Gere offers land at his Bedford hotel for a 130-foot cell...

Richard Gere offers land at his Bedford hotel for a 130-foot cell tower

By
Phil Hall
-

Actor Richard Gere is offering to erect a 130-foot cellphone tower on the grounds of a Bedford hotel that he co-owns.

The Bedford Post Inn is owned by Gere and real estate developer Russell Hernandez, and the duo are proposing to have the cellphone tower on their 14-acre property. If the town approves the offer, the site would settle a lawsuit filed by Verizon after the Bedford Planning Board rejected two previous proposed sites. Verizon stated the tower was need to fill gaps in cell phone coverage, particularly with local first responders

But according to a New York Post report, some of the town’s residents are displeased with having a 130-foot tower in their town, and three households are seeking a pre-motion conference with a Southern District of New York judge to block the tower, its associated equipment and the planned construction of new access road across a hillside to accommodate the project.

Gere is not a Bedford resident – he lives in a $10 million, seven-bedroom estate in North Salem.

Photo: Montclair Film / Flickr Creative Commons

Previous articleFairfield University receives $1M gift for its Bellarmine program
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here