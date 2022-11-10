Rhinebeck ‘secret hotel’ property sells for $13.75M

Old Stone Farm, a historic Rhinebeck property that operates a “secret” hotel called The Dutchess, has been sold for $13.75 million in an off-market transaction.

According to a New York Post report, the 236-acre property at 2424 Route 9G was acquired by Chid Liberty, the co-founder and CEO of the fair-trade apparel manufacturer Liberty & Justice and the Made in Africa label, and his model wife Georgie Badiel Liberty last year for $8.5 million in a distressed sale transaction. The Post cited unnamed sources that the property will become a resort under the Six Senses luxury hotel brand, although that company did not confirm the report.

The property, which once functioned as an equine therapy center, includes a stone house built in 1768 and the 3,600-square-foot residence includes two bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and an artist’s studio. There is also a 7,200-square-foot barn built in the 1780s that is used as a 10-room inn and spa that caters to an exclusive clientele – The Dutchess goes out of its way not to make itself ubiquitous through marketing, with no social media accounts and a single page website consisting of a drawing of a key with the tag line “A Secret Experience in the Hudson Valley” and an email contact link.

Photo: EventUp