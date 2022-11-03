Pound Ridge home of ‘Dirty Dancing’ producer listed for $5.98M

The Pound Ridge home of film producer Mitch Cannold has been listed for sale at $5.98 million.

The 6.53-acre property at 15 Col. Sheldon Road has an 8,147-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and a 4kHD professional home theater. The property also features a 50-foot pool, a four-seat hot tub and a surrounding pond.

The property was built in 1999 and was last sold in 2015 for $2.6 million. It has been featured in advertisements for several major consumer brands.

Cannold is best known as the executive producer of the 1987 classic “Dirty Dancing.” He was also involved in the production of the Chuck Norris action flick “Good Guys Wear Black” (1977), the critically acclaimed “Go Tell the Spartans” (1978) and the Jodie Foster thriller “Catchfire” (1990). His most recent film is the 2020 documentary “Hidden Poland.”

Nancy Strong and Stacey Oestreich, co-founders of The Strong Oestreich Team at Douglas Elliman, are the listing agents for the property.

Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman