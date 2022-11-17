Poughkeepsie Journal exits HQ building after nearly 80 years

The Poughkeepsie Journal has vacated its longtime headquarters at 85 Civic Center Plaza.

The property, known as the Poughkeepsie Journal Building, opened in January 1943 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Place. The publication did not disclose where it would now be headquartered, but only stated that it “will continue to be based in, and focused on, Dutchess County and surrounding areas, with staff members operating remotely throughout the community.”

Readers seeking to send mail to the publication were advised to address their correspondence to the Virginia office of the newspaper’s parent company, Gannett Co. Inc.

The property was sold by the Poughkeepsie Journal and Gannett in 2009 to Page Park Associates, a Dutchess County real estate firm, and was leasing more than one and a half floors.

Photo: Mfwills / Wikimedia Commons