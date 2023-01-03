Home Fairfield Norwalk multifamily property sells for $2.2M

Norwalk multifamily property sells for $2.2M

By
Phil Hall
-

The Apartments at Glenwood, a multifamily property at 38-40 Glenwood Ave. in Norwalk, has sold for roughly $2.2 million.

The 10-unit property includes eight two-bedroom townhomes and two one-bedroom apartments. It is located between the South Norwalk and Spring Hill neighborhoods and situated just off Route 1 and less than one minute from Interstate 95 on and offramps.

Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, senior associates at Shelton-based Northeast Private Client Group, represented the seller, Pak Holdings LLC, and procured Jay Glenwood LLC as the buyer.

Previous articleGreg Daniels named Connecticut’s chief procurement official
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here