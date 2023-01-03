Norwalk multifamily property sells for $2.2M

The Apartments at Glenwood, a multifamily property at 38-40 Glenwood Ave. in Norwalk, has sold for roughly $2.2 million.

The 10-unit property includes eight two-bedroom townhomes and two one-bedroom apartments. It is located between the South Norwalk and Spring Hill neighborhoods and situated just off Route 1 and less than one minute from Interstate 95 on and offramps.

Rich Edwards and Jeff Wright, senior associates at Shelton-based Northeast Private Client Group, represented the seller, Pak Holdings LLC, and procured Jay Glenwood LLC as the buyer.