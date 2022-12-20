North80 site plan expected early in 2023; zoning approved

Developer Fareri Associates is expected to submit a site plan application for Phase One of its 3 million-square-feet North80 development to the Mount Pleasant Planning Board early next year. Mount Pleasant’s Town Board has given unanimous approval to zoning for the project.

The Town Board created a new zoning district, the OB-MP district. The district is described as allowing “the flexibility to provide a vibrant, connected environment that encourages smart growth, healthy communities, innovation, while supporting and promoting diverse job creation in emerging fields including but not limited to bio-tech, medical research, education, robotics and supporting ancillary services and uses. This zone allows for the incorporation of technology labs, medical offices, educational facilities and activities, residential housing supporting such uses, and indoor and outdoor arts and cultural spaces for education at all levels, retail, restaurants, among other uses, to create a walkable mixed-used community.”

The North80 is envisioned as a science-focused campus that includes a walkable Main Street with shops, a hotel, a conference center, restaurants, and landscaped public areas.

“The board’s decision to approve the zoning ensures that Mount Pleasant will continue to attract high-paying life sciences jobs, as it already has done with the Regeneron, PepsiCo and other quality businesses,” said Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi.

“The review of this plan has been extensive, careful, and thorough,” Fulgenzi said. “The direct access to the Spain Brook Parkway, the proximity of both the Harlem and Hudson lines of Metro-North, and numerous other factors, combined with the infrastructure investment that will come with the plan, make the location uniquely well-suited. We look forward to seeing the first phase of the site plan coming to fruition.”

John Fareri, president and CEO of Greenwich-based Fareri Associates, said, “We are thankful for the Town Board’s support of our vision for the North80. We are confident that our vision for this unique location will bring thousands of new jobs and economic opportunities to Westchester and New York State, while working synergistically with the adjacent and nearby uses. It’s a win-win for the town, the county and the state, and we look forward to getting started.”

The North80 is in proximity to the Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College and Regeneron. It is positioned as a critical component in the ongoing development of Westchester as a science, technology, research and medical hub and received a $3 million grant from the New York State Regional Economic Development Council last year.