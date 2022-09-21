New England Land Co. in partnership with Coldwell Banker

New England Land Co., Greenwich’s oldest continuously operating real estate company, has announced a partnership with Coldwell Banker Realty for residential real estate activities.

Led by John and Hillary McAtee (pictured here), New England Land Co. has served the Greenwich community and its surrounding areas for more than 50 years. The company and its 13 affiliated agents will partner with the Tamar Lurie Team to further lead Coldwell Banker Realty’s luxury property activities.

“The Tamar Lurie Team defines luxury real estate and has built a legendary career serving clients on Greenwich’s most notable listings. We are proud to have built a trusted partnership with Tamar and look forward to working together,” says John McAtee.