New Canaan office property sells for $4.65M

The New Canaan office property 78 Main St. was purchased for $4.65 million.

According to the NewCanaanite.com blog, the property was purchased by Cassisi Group LLC of Cranston, Rhode Island. The property last changed hands in August 2014 when it was acquired for $3.85 million by Eld Street Properties LLC.

The two-story building was built in 1940 and its tenants include the wellness spa Calmë, Jaafar Tazi hair salon, Element Medical Aesthetics, Nail Page II and Voices Center for Resilience.

Photo courtesy of LoopNet