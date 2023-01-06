Home Fairfield Mixed-use Bridgeport property sells for $750K

Mixed-use Bridgeport property sells for $750K

Phil Hall
The mixed-use property 1191-1209 East Main St. in Bridgeport was sold for $750,000.

The 9,760-square-foot property in the city’s East Side was built in 1920 on a 0.13-acre site and consists of five ground level retail units and five apartments above in a two-story walk-up. Matt Cawley, president of National Multifamily Corp., represented the seller, T&A Properties LLC, and procured the buyer, an unnamed New York City-based investor.

“We are pleased to have successfully sold 1191-1209 East Main St. for our client,” said Cawley. “The owner was looking to relocate at the start of 2023 to another state. We were able to procure an all-cash, as-is buyer and close the week leading up to the New Year aligning with our clients’ goals. The property will add nicely into the portfolio of the New York City investors who we have sold multiple properties to in Bridgeport the past few years.”

Phil Hall
