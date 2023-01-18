Home Arts & Leisure Lumberyard performing arts center listed for $11.5M

Lumberyard performing arts center listed for $11.5M

By
Phil Hall
-

The Lumberyard performing arts center in Catskill, is being put for sale for $11.5 million.

The New York Times reported the center’s parent organization, the Manhattan-based American Dance Institute, acquired the 20,000-square-foot space in 2018 as an incubator for dancers preparing new works. However, the institute decided to sell the property because demand for the space has declined since the Covid-19 pandemic while the organization has shifted its attention to other programs and pursuits.

The sale will cover the Lumberyard campus, including its main performance and rehearsal studios, along with an adjacent waterfront development site.

“It’s bittersweet for sure,” said Adrienne Willis, the institute’s artistic and executive director. “But I’m really excited for what could come next.”

Photo courtesy Lumberyard

Phil Hall
