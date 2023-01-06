Life Time to open residential-athletic club location in Stamford

Life Time Inc. (NYSE:LTH), a healthy lifestyle brand, announced plans to open a nearly 52,000-square foot athletic club, a 10,000-square-foot rooftop beach resort and 290-unit luxury-for-lease residences in downtown Stamford later this year.

According to a press statement from the company, the Lime Time location at 130 Tresser Blvd. will be “centered around its iconic athletic resort and is coupled with the vertically integrated residential tower.” Memberships to the athletic club will be available to anyone and Life Time Living residents receive a full-access Signature membership to the connected Life Time club with their rent. The residential aspect of the property will be a 10-story building with junior one-, one- two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 540 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet.

“We’re excited to once again be working with RoeCo LLC on this development, after partnering with them on projects in Manhattan over the last couple of years,” said Eric Padget, vice president of property development at Life Time. “Together, we’re excited to bring our first Life Time Athletic Resort and luxury residences to Stamford in this development that is thoughtfully designed and programmed to foster a healthy, socially connected and environmentally conscious lifestyle. Life Time will fast become a vibrant part of downtown and we look forward to a mid-2023 opening.”