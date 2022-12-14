Houlihan Lawrence partners with Eastchester’s TurnKey Realty Group

Houlihan Lawrence has announced a partnering with the Eastchester-based TurnKey Realty Group.

Founded by Anthony Saraco, Jr., who has more than 28 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, The TurnKey Team at Houlihan Lawrence consists of 20 agents serving local markets within the Eastchester area and Connecticut.

“I interviewed multiple local and national brands and ultimately decided that Houlihan Lawrence is best positioned to help bring The TurnKey Team’s business to the next level,” said Saraco. “Their strong brand awareness and competitive marketing platform are second to none. The company’s culture and sense of family are what I value most. That made Houlihan Lawrence the perfect fit to partner with The TurnKey Team.”

“We are pleased to welcome the team from TurnKey into our family of over 1,450 agents. We look forward to strengthening our footprint within lower Westchester to better serve our agents, clients, and communities,” said Liz Nunan, president and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence.