Home Fairfield Houlihan Lawrence partners with Eastchester’s TurnKey Realty Group

Houlihan Lawrence partners with Eastchester’s TurnKey Realty Group

By
Phil Hall
-

Houlihan Lawrence has announced a partnering with the Eastchester-based TurnKey Realty Group.

Founded by Anthony Saraco, Jr., who has more than 28 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, The TurnKey Team at Houlihan Lawrence consists of 20 agents serving local markets within the Eastchester area and Connecticut.

“I interviewed multiple local and national brands and ultimately decided that Houlihan Lawrence is best positioned to help bring The TurnKey Team’s business to the next level,” said Saraco. “Their strong brand awareness and competitive marketing platform are second to none. The company’s culture and sense of family are what I value most. That made Houlihan Lawrence the perfect fit to partner with The TurnKey Team.”

“We are pleased to welcome the team from TurnKey into our family of over 1,450 agents. We look forward to strengthening our footprint within lower Westchester to better serve our agents, clients, and communities,” said Liz Nunan, president and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence.

Previous articleU.S. and world news for Dec. 14
Next articleBeacon couple accuses CT mortgage broker of trickery and artifice
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here