Historic Kingston mansion listed at $1.5M

A historic Ulster County mansion designed by the prominent 19th century architect Calvert Vaux, has been listed for sale at $1.5 million.

The property at 194 West Chestnut St. in Kingston is on a 2.6-acre lot, and the 4,017-squre-foot residence includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property also includes an in-ground pool and a two-level carriage house with a three-car garage.

The residence was constructed in 1893 and is being listed for the first time in 45 years. This is one of two surviving Ulster County residences designed by Vaux, who collaborated with Frederick Law Olmstead in the creation of New York City’s Central Park.

