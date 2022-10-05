Historic 1890 Warwick mansion listed for the first time at $1.1M

A mansion in Warwick that is included on the National Register of Historic Places has been listed for sale for the first time in its existence for $1.1 million.

The 5,456-square-foot residence at 25 Maple Ave. was built in 1890 as the home for Judge John J. Beattie and has been owned by his descendants. The seven-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathrooms home is set on 1.6 acres and includes seven fireplaces, original woodwork and stained-glass windows.

The property also includes a legal accessory dwelling unit for additional income or staff and an additional 2,000-square-foot carriage house/garage.

