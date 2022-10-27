Greenwich’s Belpointe Prep to build mixed-use development in Storrs

Belpointe Prep LLC, a Greenwich-based qualified opportunity fund, has completed the acquisition of 1750 Storrs Road in Storrs.

The acquired property is a 19-acre development site located near the University of Connecticut campus. The plans to build a mixed-use development at the site consisting of five three-story apartment buildings that will be used for student housing and approximately 48,000 square feet of office and retail space.

“This investment presents a tremendous opportunity due to the extreme disparity between student demand and supply of available housing units,” said Brandon Lacoff, Belpointe’s CEO. “We are excited to begin construction on this development so we can provide desirable rental housing to the growing student population.”