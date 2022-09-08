Greenwich office property 777 West Putnam Ave. sells for $48.5M

The Greenwich office property 777 West Putnam Ave. has been sold for $48.5 million.

The three-story property was built in 1976 and served as the headquarters for Nestlé Waters North America until the company relocated to Stamford in 2009. Totaling approximately 134,000 square feet, the Class A property is anchored Marc Fisher Footwear, The Richman Group and Knighthead Funding LLC.

Newmark Director Alex Haendler and Executive Managing Director Cory Gubner of the firm’s Stamford Capital Markets Group represented the seller, LMT Investments, and procured the buyer, Shelbourne Global Solutions. Newmark Executive Vice President and Managing Director James Ritman, Managing Director Janey Steinmetz and Director Ben Goldstein will serve as the exclusive leasing agents for the asset on behalf of new ownership.