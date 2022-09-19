Greenwich mansion of former Bloomingdale’s CEO listed at $1.69M

The Greenwich mansion that was the home to former Bloomingdale’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Traub has been listed for sale at $1.69 million.

The 4,282-square-foot home at 33 Langhorne Lane was custom built in 1980 on 6.47-acre property. The residence includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a partial bathroom, a double-sided stone fireplace, while the grounds include a pool, tennis court, pond and enclosed garden.

Traub was named of Bloomingdale’s in 1978 and served through 1992, at which point he began his own consulting firm. He passed away in 2012, and his widow Lee Traub died last July.

Photo courtesy of Sotheby’s