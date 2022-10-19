General Electric plans to sell Ossining training campus

General Electric Co. is planning to sell Crotonville, its Ossining-based training academy, as part of a cost-cutting endeavor.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is seeking a buyer for the 60-acre property that doubles as a conference center and a retreat with residence halls and restaurants. Crotonville, which opened in 1956, also has a helipad and hiking trails.

During its halcyon days, Crotonville accommodated GE CEO Jack Welch and the company’s executive team nearly every month for corporate education programs designed for business leaders and professionals.

GE is also looking to relocate from its Boston headquarters to a smaller space in the city. The real estate downsizing follows the November 2021 announcement that GE was dividing itself into three separate public companies by early 2024.

Photo of Crotonville classroom courtesy of General Electric