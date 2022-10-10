Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Blauvelt listed at $1.5M

A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed residence in the Rockland County hamlet of Blauvelt has been listed for sale at $1.5 million.

The residence at 48 Clausland Mountain Road is known as the Socrates Zaferious House, named for the banquet manager of New York’s Plaza Hotel who commissioned the property. Wright designed the Usonian-style home in the mid-1950s but passed away before it was completed in 1963.

The 2,619-square-foot, one-story, L-shaped residence has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms and is situated on a 2.5-acre property. The property last changed hands in October 2014 for $730,000 and was offered as a rental property from 2019 through 2021.

Photo courtesy of Zillow