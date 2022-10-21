Fairfield County’s Q3 office market recorded 50% increase in leasing activity

Fairfield County’s office market recorded 469,000 square feet in leasing activity during the third quarter, up 50% from the second quarter and only 2% behind the five-year quarterly average, according to new data from CBRE.

“Quality spaces remains high in demand — 69% of new leases were signed in Class A buildings in Q3,” said the CBRE report.

Year-to-date, Fairfield County recorded 1.32 million square feet in leasing activity, a 16% spike from the same period in 2021. Renewals accounted for 340,000 square feet for the first nine months of the year, creating a total to date of 1.22 million square feet, 180% increase from the same period one year earlier.

Within the county’s submarkets, Fairfield East totaled 121,000 square feet of leasing activity in the third quarter, which was 123% ahead of the five-year average. The quarterly activity brought the submarket’s year-to-date total to 323,000 square feet, its highest level for the first nine months of a year since 2014.

However, more than half of the Fairfield East’s quarterly activity was attributed to a single transaction: Frame It Easy’s 65,000-square-foot sublease at 35 Nutmeg Drive in Trumbull; this was also the largest new lease for the entire county for the third quarter. Another XL-sized transaction —Prudential’s 44,178-square foot renewal and expansion at 1 Corporate Drive in Shelton — helped provide the submarket with greater-than-normal activity levels.

Fairfield County’s largest transactions during the quarter were Franklin Templeton Cos.’ 79,000-square-foot renewal in Stamford’s 100 First Stamford Place and Citadel LLC’s 78,000-square-foot renewal and expansion at 33 Benedict Place in Greenwich. Four of the five top transactions involved lease renewals.

The county’s availability rate fell to 27%, a 70-basis-point drop from the previous quarter by an 80-basis-point uptick from one year earlier. Quarterly net absorption was positive 250,000 square feet, which brought the year-to-date absorption rate to negative 360,000 square feet.

Among the county’s submarkets, Fairfield North has the most positive absorption with 242,000 square feet, primarily due to the withdrawal of the 242,000-square-foot Cartus sublet space at 40 Apple Ridge in Danbury for repurposing as a municipal charter school. The submarket’s 10.6% availability rate is the lowest in more than 10 years.

Fairfield East had the second-greatest level of positive absorption with 90,000 square feet, with availability at 23.9%, and the Stamford CBD came in third with 79,000 square feet of positive absorption and a 31% availability.

Central Fairfield had the most negative absorption with 130,000 square feet. The two largest blocks of space added during the quarter were in this submarket — a three-floor, 41,000-square-foot sublet block at 1 Glendinning Place in Westport and a 40,000-square-foot block of direct space at 800 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk.

Fairfield County’s average asking rent in the third quarter was $35.48 per square foot, mostly unchanged from both the previous quarter and one year earlier. Greenwich’s non-CBD submarket saw the greatest quarterly increase with a 2% bump-up to $49.17 per square foot.