The Darien office property at 9 Old Kings Hwy. South has been sold for $21.1 million.

The 70,928-square-foot Class A building in 84% leased and anchored by long-term leases with Portfolio Advisors and Alter Domus.

The CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer and Travis Langer represented the seller, Hall Investments. The buyer was not publicly identified.