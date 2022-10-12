Connecticut tenant assistance program to receive $11M in federal funding

Connecticut will receive $11 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to support UniteCT, the state program that provides rent and utility assistance for households financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Department of Housing will use the new funding to assist those currently in eviction and to prevent households from going into eviction.

The program previously received more than $400 million in federal funds, primarily from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the program distributed $322 million to more than 11,000 landlords on behalf of 50,000 households – according to a statement from the office of Gov. Ned Lamont, the average rent and utility assistance per household has been $8,366 and $1,484, respectively.

“Thanks to UniteCT and the emergency funding we received from the federal government, thousands of renters financially impacted by the pandemic have been able to remain in their homes and landlords have continued receiving payments on their behalf,” said Lamont in a press statement.