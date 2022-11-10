Chicago real estate firm buys two Greenwich office properties

Bradford Allen, a Chicago-based real estate company, has made its first Connecticut-based acquisition with the purchase of a two-property office portfolio in Greenwich.

The company acquired 1 Lafayette Place and 1 East Putnam Ave., a pair of Class A office buildings totaling 90,268 square feet. Both properties are 100% leased. The financial terms of the acquisition were not made public.

CBRE’s Institutional Properties procured Bradford Allen for the transaction and represented the seller, GGC Lafayette Putnam LLC, a joint venture between Global Gate Capital and Lincoln Property Co.