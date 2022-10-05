Bridgeport mixed-use property sells for $1.34M

The mixed-use property at 3142 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport has sold for $1.34 million.

The property was constructed in 1917 and consists of six apartments and two retail units in one three-story, 7,368-square-foot building on a 0.18-acre site in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. The rear of the property has six off-street parking spaces.

Armando Marchione and Mike Beaudry of eXp Commercial represented the seller, Hugh Thresher, and Matt Cawley of National Multifamily represented the buyer, 3142 Fairfield Ave. LLC.

“Commercial real estate deals in the Black Rock neighborhood of Bridgeport are few and far between,” said Cawley. “We were happy to help guide our buyer who has an extensive real estate background in New York to complete his first commercial transaction in Connecticut. The listing brokers Armando Marchione and Mike Beaudry of eXp Commercial were a pleasure to work from start to finish throughout the transaction.”