Bridgeport industrial property sells for $1.82M

The industrial property at 1313 Connecticut Ave. in Bridgeport has been sold for $1.82 million.

The 29,422-square-foot building is situated on 2.42 acres. It offers two main levels and a portion of the lower level that can be used for an industrial use.

Vidal/Wettenstein represented the seller, 1313 Connecticut Avenue LLC, and procured the buyer, Alpha Real Estate Partners.

“The industrial real estate market in Fairfield County continues to flourish, even with a potential recession on the horizon,” said Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein. The sale of this property is indicative of a strong market in Bridgeport and the surrounding towns.”