Home Fairfield Bridgeport industrial property sells for $1.82M

Bridgeport industrial property sells for $1.82M

By
Phil Hall
-

The industrial property at 1313 Connecticut Ave. in Bridgeport has been sold for $1.82 million.

The 29,422-square-foot building is situated on 2.42 acres. It offers two main levels and a portion of the lower level that can be used for an industrial use.

Vidal/Wettenstein represented the seller, 1313 Connecticut Avenue LLC, and procured the buyer, Alpha Real Estate Partners.

“The industrial real estate market in Fairfield County continues to flourish, even with a potential recession on the horizon,” said Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein. The sale of this property is indicative of a strong market in Bridgeport and the surrounding towns.”

Previous articleGabelli Funds launches new ETF focused on aerospace and defense
Next articleFive arrested in catalytic converter theft ring
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here