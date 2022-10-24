$30M sale of New City Shopping Center is completed

The KABR Group and BTF have completed their $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center.

The 125,110-square-foot property at 78 North Main St. is 96% leased. In a press statement, the companies said they were planning a “comprehensive modernization of the shopping center.”

“KABR is thrilled to partner with BTF and acquire a premier grocery-anchored retail location,” said Adam Altman, co-founder and managing member at KABR Group.