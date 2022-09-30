YWCA’s NEW CEO

Tiffany S.W. Hamilton joined the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester as CEO after a national search was conducted.

Previously, Hamilton served as the inaugural chief diversity officer (CDO) of Pace University where she developed the diversity, equity and inclusion blueprint for the university. Also, while at Pace, she established the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, where she leveraged the six offices to support diversity efforts across the three-campus institution, and she partnered with Pace leadership to establish the Barry M. and Jackie Gosin Center for Equity and inclusion securing a $2 million gift for its founding.

Prior to Pace, Hamilton was the inaugural CDO of Westchester Community College where she executed a plan to address equity gaps.

A sought-after thought leader, Hamilton has supported nonprofit organizations with annual budgets exceeding $16 million. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.