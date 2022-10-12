YONKERS NATIVE SERVES WITH NAVAL OCEANOGRAPHY

Jacob White, a native of Yonkers, New York, is part of Naval Oceanography serving as a physical scientist ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanographic Office.

Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space). They synthesize a vast array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.

According to White, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Yonkers.

“I learned in my hometown that people matter,” said White. “I also learned to love them and do what you can to make their lives easier. Everything I do helps someone.”

Serving in the Navy means White is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“America is surrounded by oceans,” said White. “Our whole connection with the world is across the sea. The reason why much of the world’s waters are safe is because of our Navy.”

Naval Oceanography directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas.