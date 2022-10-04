YALE NEW HAVEN HEALTH SPONSORED CROHN’S & COLITIS EVENT

The 2022 spin4 crohn’s & colitis cures event was held on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Connecticut. The event is slated to raise $50,000 with more than 80 cents of every dollar going toward breakthrough research, public and professional education and patient support services in Connecticut and Westchester communities and across the nation.

Yale New Haven Health served as the event’s presenting sponsor. Other sponsors included national sponsor AbbVie and local sponsors Takeda and Hartford Healthcare Digestive Health Center.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

With 38 local chapters across the country, the Foundation provides both local and national education and support. The Foundation has raised and invested more than $500 million in research for cures, enabling many groundbreaking treatments and improving the quality of care.