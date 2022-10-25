WOMEN EMPOWER WOMEN

Nonprofits Westchester Jewish Coalition for Immigration Inc. (WJCI) and Elena’s Light Incorporation have joined forces to herald an “Afghan Women’s Circle” initiative. This five-week, biweekly, 90-minute support group serves as a safe and confidential cultural space for conversations relevant to the empowerment and personal growth of Afghan women who have recently arrived in the United States. The collaborative group will take place at JCC Mid-Westchester and is funded by UJA-Federation of New York.

Weekly topics at the circle will include many issues, including the driver’s license application process, women’s rights and tools to help them transition and adjust to the cultural bridge of American life. The common goal of each weekly topic is to provide a sense of independence and resilience while advancing their understanding and practice of empowerment — sentiments Elena’s Light staff are hoping will be strengthened by the addition of a mentor for each participant once regular group meetings have ended.

In the United States, Afghan women frequently lack the resources and self-confidence to address or overcome language and cultural barriers. They endure gender discrimination and commonly lack knowledge of opportunities available to them and their families. They need companionship, mentorship, guidance, psychological support, language and literacy skills, access to education and information about their options.

Founded by Fereshteh Ganjavi, a refugee, Elena’s Light embodies a mission to engineer brighter futures for refugee women and children. In collaboration with partners across the region. Elena’s Light is also helping to build a long-term support network for the newest members of the community.

WJCI is a nonpartisan, volunteer-run, and led organization dedicated to helping all immigrants. In early 2022, WJCI partnered with UJA-Federation of New York and The Shapiro Foundation to help 15 local resettlement groups resettle Afghan refugees, effectively aiding nearly 100 Afghan refugees to come off army bases around the country.