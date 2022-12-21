WLT PARTNERS PROTECT 5 ACRES IN YORKTOWN

Westchester Land Trust (WLT) has protected a five-acre parcel along Shadow Lake in Yorktown in partnership with Teatown Lake Reservation. The land serves as a buffer for the drinking water supply of the New Croton Reservoir, and is the last remaining unprotected developable property around the lake, featuring a pris-tine area overlooking the water.

This conservation success is part of a nearly 20-year effort by local or-ganizations and government agencies to protect all available open space around Shadow Lake.

WLT was awarded a competitive statewide grant of $475,000 for this ac-quisition through a Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Grant administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which covered about 80% of the total project costs. A generous anonymous donor to Teatown provided the remaining balance.