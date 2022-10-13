WHITE PLAINS LAW FIRM ATTORNEYS RECEIVE SUPER DESIGNATION

McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP (MGS) Managing Partner Seth M. Mandelbaum has been selected for the second year in a row for the 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers®, as one of the top attorneys in land use and zoning.

MGS Partner Steven Wrabel was selected as New York Metro Super Lawyers® Rising Star for his work in land use and zoning.

Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters subsidiary, develops both the Super Lawyers® guide and the Rising Stars guide each year. The purpose of these guides is to help individuals in need of legal guidance to connect with vetted attorneys. The selection to either list denotes that an attorney is highly regarded by peers and highly accomplished in their area of legal practice.

Mandelbaum is admitted to the New York State Bar; the Connecticut State Bar; U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Eastern and Northern Districts of New York, and the District of Connecticut. He holds a Juris Doctorate, cum laude, and an Environmental Law Certificate from Pace University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of Florida.

Wrabel has counseled private developers and property owners on issues of zoning compliance, environmental review and various land use issues. He is admitted to the New York State Bar and received his Juris Doctorate from Fordham University School of Law, and his Bachelor of Arts from Boston College.

He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, and the Westchester County Bar Association.