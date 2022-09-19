WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Formerly CCI, the Greenwich agency has changed its name to Barbara’s HouseCommunity Centers Inc. A recent celebration in tribute to Barbara Nolan was led by remarks and a ribbon cutting with Greenwich FIrst Selectman Fred Camillo and Barbara’s House kids.

Named for its founding Executive Director Barbara Nolan, Barbara’s House will remain true to its original mission to meet people where they are, welcome them to a home away from home and help them overcome whatever obstacle lies in their path to success.

“The origins of CCI’s name as the incorporation of three small community centers in 1955 has been lost in the mists of time and the name no longer accurately reflects the work that we do,” said board chair Alma Rutgers. “Our board felt it was time for a name change that will present a new and forward-looking picture, while maintaining a continuity that honors our nearly 70-year history of service to the Greenwich community as an agency that helps individuals grow and thrive. I’m very excited that we were able to accomplish this with Barbara’s House, which honors Barbara Nolan who was there at the beginning and served as our executive director for 52 years.”

Barbara’s House is unique to Greenwich because of the wide range of clientel it serves, touching people’s lives from early childhood through old age. It is believed to be among the oldest independent organizations in the town.