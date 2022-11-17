WHAT’S COOKING AT THE OSBORN

Jonathan Carafa will serve as the new executive chef at senior living community, The Osborn in Rye. He has more than a decade of experience elevating dining experiences in senior living and corporate facilities as well as event venues. He plans to continue The Osborn’s rich tradition of culinary elegance and help enhance the resident experience. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he honed his skills at The Rockleigh in New Jersey, and then served as executive chef at Kendal on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

“We are delighted to have Jonathan bring his creativity and excellence to the fine dining experience for which The Osborn is known,” said Osborn President and CEO Matthew G. Anderson.

“…I am excited to help them (The Osborn) write a new chapter in this area. I believe people eat with their eyes as well as their mouths and I want to provide ‘wow’ factors for residents,” said Carafa.

A self-proclaimed family man with identical twin sons who are three years old, Carafa enjoys baking with his boys, who are already learning the basics. “I absolutely love to bake because it really is the marriage of art and science,” he explained.